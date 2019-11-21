by Corinne Heller | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 7:55 AM
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make Andy Cohen a match...for his son.
On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the guest Clubhouse bartender Caitlin McGee from the NBC series Bluff City Lawn asked the host if there was a Real Housewives star he would want his baby boy Benjamin Allen Cohen to be with when he grows up—if he turned out to be heterosexual, that is, and if age wasn't a factor.
"Uh, oh that's a great question," Andy said. "Well, like, Teresa's youngest."
"My youngest is 10," guest Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey said, referring to her fourth daughter, Audriana Giudice.
"Yeah," Andy said.
"That's doable," said guest Carson Kressley.
Andy had announced in February the birth of Benjamin, his first child, via surrogate.
In July, Andy revealed that his son has met two Real Housewives—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel.
"So he's only met Kyle and Bethenny so far," he said. "And they are all ready to meet him. The thing is, I do my show so late so unless we tape it or they come by."
He added, "But he's gonna meet [Real Housewives of Atlanta star] NeNe [Leakes], I was trying to get him to meet [former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and Vanderpump Rules star Lisa] Vanderpump. I want him to meet all of them."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
