Demi Lovato Debuts Baby Bump for Will & Grace Role

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Wednesday to post footage of herself with a baby bump—but it's not what fans think.

The 27-year-old singer is filming the final season of Will & Grace and is introducing the world to her character Jenny.

"Real or fake?" the artist captioned the post, which also featured a video. She then included the hashtags #WillandGrace #MeetJenny."

While fans still haven't met Jenny, they know the character has a connection to Eric McCormack's character Will Truman. During a recent episode, Will told his fiancé McCoy Whitman (played by Matt Bomer) that he wanted to have a baby; however he later learned that McCoy didn't feel the same way. So, Will decided he was going to start a family on his own. With that said, it's possible that Lovato's character is helping to make Will's dreams of becoming a father come true. Of course, fans will just have to stay tuned to see how she enters the picture.