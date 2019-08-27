Will & Grace & Demi? It's happening, at least for a few episodes in Will & Grace's final season when Demi Lovato joins the cast.

E! News has confirmed the "Skyscraper" singer will play Jenny, who is described as a woman with her guard up. She comes into Will's life in an unexpected way.

EW first reported the news and Lovato posted about it on her Instagram, below.

Lovato broke out with the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock where she starred opposite the Jonas Brothers. She started acting on Barney & Friends before popping up on more mature shows and leading her own, Sonny with a Chance. She recurred on Glee and also recently popped up on an episode of The Bachelorette in the audience of "After the Final Rose." She recently joined the cast of Eurovision, a Netflix movie also starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.