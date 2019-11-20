It's been a year since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth shocked Bachelor Nation by announcing their split.

The former Bachelorette looked back at her relationship with her former fiancé during Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

As fans will recall, Bristowe handed out the roses on season 11 of The Bachelorette. She accepted a proposal from Booth during the finale and sent Viall, who was the runner-up, home. Viall then went on to star on season 21 of The Bachelor. However, this apparently didn't sit well with Booth.

"When you became The Bachelor, Shawn almost broke up with me and said that you won," Bristowe recalled. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' That hurt me so badly. And he said, 'That guy won. That's what he wanted. That's why he came on the show and he won.'"

Viall said that "narrative" always bothered him and insisted he came on Bristowe's season for the right reasons.

"When I came on your season, that was the only time I actually came for the girl," he said, recalling how came on the show in the middle of Bristowe's season after previously appearing on Andi Dorfman's season. "With Andi, I didn't f--king know. I went on a show. With [Bachelor in] Paradise, it was like, 'Yeah, I'll go on a beach. I'm not going to end in a relationship.' With The Bachelor, it was like, 'You asked me to be The Bachelor. I definitely want this to work, but I'm going to say yes because you asked me.'"