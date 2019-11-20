by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 20 Nov. 2019 10:58 AM
Perhaps there are two sides to every story.
Earlier this week, Princess Love got pop culture fans talking when she dropped an interesting tidbit of information on Ray J's Instagram post.
"Left me and [our daughter] Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling...now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she wrote in the comments section of a now-deleted post.
Princess Love added, "Yes I can fly home…I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on."
A source, however, assures to E! News exclusively that the whole family is still in Vegas. In fact, they have never left.
As Love & Hip Hop viewers know, Ray J and Princess Love have their fair share of ups and downs. But as the couple prepares to welcome their second child into the world, all signs have pointed to a united family.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
"This has been such an amazing, happy and PEACEFUL pregnancy," Princess Love previously shared on Instagram as she hit the eight-month mark in her pregnancy journey.
When the news was first announced that Ray J's family was expanding, the rapper appeared more than excited on social media.
"Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister!" he wrote to his fans and followers. "#Godisthegreatest @princesslove."
And just last month, the couple took gender reveals to new heights when they used a helicopter to find out the sex of their baby.
"We about to hop on the chopper and they're going to lay down the smoke. It will be pink or blue," Ray J shared in a video before finding out a boy is coming to the family. "We're going to find out way up in the air."
Here's hoping the pair will clear the air on this Vegas situation soon.
