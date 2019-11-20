Don't party too hard!

Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday, the 2020 Grammy Nominations were announced, and the musical sensation is nominated for five awards this year. Including, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She's expressed her excitement about the award throughout the day, but also revealed that she may need a little extra help to pull through on the evening of the show.

"Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations!" the Recording Academy tweeted to the "thank u, next" singer. However, Ariana's response was a little alarming. "Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of cliquot on standby," she joked. The singer has since deleted the tweet, but it's safe to say she's not over the recent sickness she's been experiencing.

Ariana is currently on the road for her Sweetener tour and had to cancel a recent show due to sickness. "I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."