Look at her now!

Selena Gomez's next album is done, but the 27-year-old just can't seem to leave the recording studio life behind. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer shared a snapshot from a recent recording session on Tuesday, teasing that her record label might get confused about the status of the album.

Posting a snapshot of the dimly lit recording studio booth to her Instagram Stories, Selena revealed that she's been working on something with her bestie Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Tranter. "Another dream team session," the "Wolves" singer wrote. "We should probably stop though … I'm just confusing my label now." What could the trio be working on? Maybe a fun girl power duet?

Selena also posted a picture of herself behind the mic. Repping a tie-dye green shirt featuring her "Lose You To Love Me" album cover, the singer looks comfy in the studio. She wrote, "Well.. Still here."

Back in June, the singer opened up about creating her upcoming album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed it took four years to make it perfect.