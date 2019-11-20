Lizzo, Lil Nas X and More Stars React to Their 2020 Grammy Nominations

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 20 Nov. 2019 6:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The nominees for the 2020 Grammys have been revealed!

On Wednesday morning, Alicia Keys, Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., as well as Bebe Rexha, announced the artists who are being honored for their work at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards. Keys is also set to return as host for the 2020 Grammys, scheduled for Jan. 26!

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys previously said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish are among this year's nominees. Lizzo and Eilish are two of the artists being recognized for Best New Artist at the upcoming ceremony. They're nominated alongside Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.

Photos

2020 Grammys: Nominees React

After hearing about his nominations, Lil Nas X took to social media to react to the exciting news.

"NO F--KING WAY," the "Old Town Road" star wrote.

In celebration of the announcement, let's take a look at all of the reactions from this year's nominated artists below!

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations

Billy Ray Cyrus

"#OTR is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. Thank you @recordingacademy @lilnasx @youngkio @dopebyaccident @voxgod_ and everyone involved in making this record happen," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. "And especially to all of YOU! #GRAMMYs."

Lizzo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Lizzo

After scoring eight nods for the Grammys, Lizzo took to Twitter to excitedly write, "THANK YOU."

"THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT," Lizzo continued. "WE ARE ALL WINNERS."

The "Truth Hurts" star also wrote, "I LOVE YOU LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY."

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kevin Jonas

"Thank you everyone for making this year possible!!" Kevin wrote. "From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"

Kevin also shared a sweet video of the Jonas Brothers team, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, reading the nominations.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas

Courtesy of Coors Light

Joe Jonas

Joe shared the same reation video on social media, writing, "10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy thank you!"

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, TODAY

Tyler Essary/NBC

Nick Jonas

"We're Grammy nominated!!!!!" Nick tweeted Wednesday morning.

Lil Nas X

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed

Lil Nas X

"NO F--KING WAY," the "Old Town Road" artist tweeted.

Article continues below

The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to air on Jan. 26, 2020.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Lizzo , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Celebrities , Music
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.