Go Inside Kanye West's New $14 Million Wyoming Ranch

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 18 Nov. 2019 2:49 PM
Kanye West continues to grow his real estate portfolio.
According to TMZ, the Grammy winner has recently purchased a $14 million property at Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Greybull, Wyo. As the property listing states, this is a 6,713-acre mountain ranch, which "consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs."
The property features a number of log cabins for family and friends to enjoy, which means this could be the next Kardashian-Jenner-West family vacation spot!
Exterior features on the property include an outdoor kitchen, sauna, and even helicopter pads! As the listing explains, the previous owner "installed two heated helicopter pads for year around access at the ranch, which is just a short 10-minute flight via helicopter from Greybull."
Photos from the ranch, which was started in 1906, show the gorgeous grounds of the property. There's also a shot from inside one of the log cabins.
Kim Kardashian confirmed during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in September that Kanye had purchased a separate ranch in Wyoming.
"We love Wyoming," the E! star shared on The Tonight Show. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."
"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," Kim, who hails from Southern California, said of spending time on the ranch. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life...We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."
Take a look at the video above to see Kanye's new ranch!
