Jennifer Lopez is an actress, a singer and a mother of two. But could she add "billionaire" to her list of titles?

The 50-year-old superstar discussed her ambitions during an interview with GQ published Monday.

The topic came up after the interviewer asked Lopez how she and Alex Rodriguez make each other better.

"I mean, we're very similar," Lopez, who was also named GQ's Icon of the Year, told the magazine. "We're really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He's an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I'm the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We're both like that. We're both super-hard workers. We're driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. Everybody in the room can be talking, and if he says something, I key in on it, and if everybody in the room is kinda in his ear and I go, ‘I don't think that's the right thing,' he'll hear me; he'll listen. He knows I only have his best interest at heart, and I only want him to thrive and succeed and to be his best self. And I believe that he wants that for me. He wants me to be seen and to get what I deserve. Like, he's made his half a billion. And he's like, ‘I want you to have that.'"