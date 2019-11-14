Amy Schumer Says the "Hype Is Real" About Motherhood

by emily belfiore | Thu., 14 Nov. 2019 11:00 AM
Amy Schumer gives motherhood a 10/10!
On Wednesday, the Trainwreck actress, who welcomed baby Gene Attell Fischer six months ago with husband Chris Fischer, opened up about motherhood while attending pal Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project event in NYC and couldn't stop gushing over her little bundle of joy.
"Six months in," she told E! exclusively. "The hype is real. Believe the hype… I'm so lucky."
Schumer also revealed that her baby boy has reached some fun milestones—starting with eating solid food. "He's not totally digging them," the new mom admitted. "But, yeah. We did a little sweet potato today. [He] likes the apple sauce. That's kinda it." Back in June, she documented Gene's first bath on social media. Her son, who was 3-weeks-old at the time, seemed content after his first bath, but his parents were left covered in water. She captioned the hilarious photo, "First bath no problem."
The comedienne also dished about baby Gene's first Halloween costume, who went as an adorable old man. "We went for it," she said, noting that her friend helped with the look. "She made that wig. She surprised me because she knew I wanted him to be a little old man. So, pretty fired up about that costume." Schumer shared his costume on Instagram, which also featured a pair of glasses, a flannel and brown trousers.
Baby Gene wasn't the only person Schumer praised on the red carpet. Before heading into the event, the Inside Amy Schumer star gave Theron, whose charity strives to prevent HIV/AIDS in African youth communities, a special shout-out.
"Charlize is amazing," she raved. "And I'm so proud to be here supporting her tonight. She's unstoppable."
