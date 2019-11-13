Proof Tom Hanks Is Actually Mister Rogers

He's too darn lovable!

Tom Hanks' new movie A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood is a film based on the relationship that was formed between Fred Rogers and Tom Junod after Junod profiled Rogers for Esquire in 1998. So it only seems fitting that Hanks would have his own heartfelt profile for The New York Times with journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner on the heels of his newest film. For those fearing that the true Hanks would be uncovered, it turns out that he's just as nice as everyone has always said.

"In our interviews, he says 'oh dear' and 'geez' and 'for cryin' out loud,'" Brodesser-Akner shared of his interaction with the leading man. "He is a history enthusiast. He is an information enthusiast. He is an enthusiasm enthusiast."

As for Hanks himself, he understands that his niceness can sometimes seem like a mirage or a defense tactic, but for critics of the film who think his legendary portrayal of Rogers came easy, he would like to acknowledge that while they may both be remembered as the nicest men on earth, Hanks did in fact work his butt off in this role.