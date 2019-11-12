Might as well stay home from work today, 'cause you've got watching to do.

Disney+ is now officially happening, which means you can not only watch all of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, but you can also relive those treasured childhood gems known as Disney Channel Original Movies.

Some were better than others and some were literally life-changing, starring some actors who have gone on to be quite famous and others who have fully faded into obscurity. Either way, they're all a joy, and now you can watch them all for $6.99 a month on Disney+.