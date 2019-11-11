25 Secrets About The Santa Clause Revealed

Walt Disney Pictures

20. Given the surprise success of the first film, Disney was keen on doing a sequel, but Allen wanted to wait and make sure it would be a worthy follow-up. At one point, 16 different contributors had been involved in The Santa Clause 2, which finally hit theaters in 2002, with Allen almost walking away at a certain point. "We gave up. We got to the point where we all got frustrated," he said. "They greenlit the script, and I said I don't want to do this. But we pushed through."

21. Despite continuing to work together, Pasquin did not return to direct the follow-up films, with Allen crediting new director Michael Lembeck for helping make the sequel possible. "The studio and I were really disagreeing on which direction to take it, if we were going to take it at all,," the star explained. "We really didn't think they were going to do this–we were so far apart. And then Michael came in...and made the thing. He came to the set every day with an attitude that was great."

22. Dave Krumholtz (aka Bernard the Elf) revealed two surprising fans of the film: "Khloe and Kim Kardashian...they came up to me and said, 'We've seen The Santa Clause a hundred times!'" In fact, it's a tradition for the Kardashian family to watch the movie each Christmas Eve.