Blac Chyna Grants Dream Kardashian's Wish With an Aladdin-Themed Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 9:13 AM

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

The little lady turned 3-year-old this weekend. Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter's major milestone with an Aladdin-themed birthday party.

The proud parent went all out for the party, too. From the Disney decorations to the three-shaped floral arrangement, the celebrity didn't miss a detail. The mother-daughter duo even wore matching Princess Jasmine costumes and posed alongside the princess.

"Happy 3rd birthday Dreamy," she wrote alongside a picture from the big event.

It's certainly been a celebratory time for Dream. Rob Kardashian also hosted a party for his firstborn last weekend. The birthday bash was held at Kris Jenner's house and several famous family members were there. For instance, Kim Kardashian posted some sweet snapshots of her kids, Chicago West and Psalm West, attending the soirée. She also posted a precious pic of Khloe Kardashian holding True Thompson at the gathering. Rob even got his little one a Trolls-themed birthday cake. As fans will recall, the father-daughter duo went as characters from the movie for Halloween.

Dream wasn't the only one to celebrate a birthday this month. Kris, Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble did, as well.

"It's a marathon," the momager joked at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Watch

Kardashians Thank Fans After Keeping Up Win at 2019 E! PCAs

To see a few photos from all of Dream's birthday celebrations, check out the gallery below.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

A Whole New World

Blac Chyna hosts a party inspired by the beloved Disney film.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Happy Birthday!

Dream enjoys a yummy treat before her birthday adventure, courtesy of dad Rob Kardashian.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Where Are We Going?

Dream is in for a surprise!

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Time for Adventure!

Dream poses in front of  the luxury helicopter.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

All Aboard

Dream gets strapped in.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Wheels Up

Dream gets ready to fly!

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

Rob appears in the background as his daughter poses for a pic with her cousin and aunt.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim kisses her niece as her mom looks on.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

The birthday girl cuddles her cousin as they sit on auntie KoKo's lap.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian and Psalm West

The birthday girl cuddles her baby cousin.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Chicago West and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's youngest kids celebrate Dream's birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Cake

Dream got a Trolls-themed birthday dessert from Hansen's Cake.

