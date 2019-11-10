Star Trek and Rent Star Anthony Rapp Is Engaged

Tell the folks at home, what you're doing, Anthony Rapp. Uh, getting engaged!

The Star Trek: Discovery actor and original cast member of cult Broadway musical Rent is set to marry partner Ken Ithiphol. The two have been together for at least two years. Rapp, 48, announced the happy news on his Instagram page on Saturday night, alongside a photo of him and his fiancé, who now sports a new ring.

"So something happened tonight," the actor wrote. "I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled to share this news."

Rapp proposed to Ithiphol at a gathering with friends. He got down on one knee and presented him with a ring box, as his beau looked shocked. He then accepted and the two hugged as guests clapped, as seen in videos posted by attendees, which Rapp's fiancé reposted on his Instagram Story.

Rapp has played Paul Stamets on CBS: All Access' Star Trek: Discovery since the show debuted in 2017. He is also known for past onscreen roles in the movies Adventures in Babysitting, Dazed and Confused and Road Trip.

He was the first actor to play narrator Mark Cohen in Broadway's Rent when the show debuted in 1996. He remained in the role fore more than a decade and also reprised it in a 2005 film. He also made a cameo, along with other members of the original Broadway cast, in FOX's Rent: Live production earlier this year.