Celebrity Cookbooks to Help With the Inevitable Holiday Potluck

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & Katherine Riley | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 5:00 AM

E-Comm: Celebrity Cookbooks, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty Images/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget about the juicy tell-all memoirs. Today, Hollywood's biggest stars are all about the delicious cookbooks—inviting fans into their homes and sharing more than a few tasty recipes. And chances are you'll be invited to a potluck party (or two, or three) this holiday season. So why not show your celebrity savvy by bringing a star-studded side dish to the soiree?

With that in mind, we've rounded up some foodie faves below. Bon appétit!

True Roots By Kristin Cavallari

The mother-of-three and fashion designer is ready to share 100 recipes free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar in her cookbook.

Kristin Cavallari, True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen
$26
$14 Amazon $26
$24 Barnes & Noble
Rocco's Healthy + Delicious by Rocco DiSpirito

The award-winning celebrity chef's book features more than 200 (mostly) plant-based recipes for cooks of all levels. Avaiable for free with Kindle Unlimited.

Rocco DiSpirito, Celebrity Cookbooks
$30
$13 Amazon $30
$27 Barnes & Noble
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

For years, the supermodel has been collecting, cooking, and Instagramming her favorite recipes, and here they are: from breakfast all day to John Legend's famous fried chicken with spicy honey butter to her mom's Thai classics.

Cravings, Chrissy Teigen
$30
$20 Amazon $30
$27 Barnes & Noble
Back to the Kitchen by Freddie Prinze Jr.

In this family-focused cookbook, Freddie teaches fans to cook his mainstays, the recipes that he makes on even the busiest weeknights, as well as more luxurious date night meals.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Celebrity Cookbooks
$28
$8 Amazon $27 Barnes & Noble
The Seasoned Life by Ayesha Curry

In The Seasoned Life, Ayesha shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites readers into the home she has made with her two daughters and her husband Stephen Curry.

Ayesha Curry, Celebrity Cookbooks
$27
$10 Amazon $27
$8 Barnes & Noble
It's All Good by Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner and GOOP goddess shares recipes for the foods she eats when she wants to lose weight, look good and feel more energetic.

Gwyneth Paltrow, It's All Good Cookbook
$35
$20 Amazon $35
$32 Barnes & Noble
Recipes for the Good Life by Patti LaBelle

Miss Patti is back, as fierce as ever, sharing more than 100 new recipes that will have your mouth watering and your guests begging for seconds.

Patti Labelle, Celebrity Cookbooks
$25
$16 Amazon $25
$23 Barnes & Noble
The Gourmet Dad by Dean McDermott

The former Chopped Canada host and busy dad shares recipes perfect for kids and adults alike.

Dean McDermott, The Gourmet Dad
$28
$11 Amazon $28 Barnes & Noble

Speaking of celebs in the kitchen, Candace Cameron Bure is serving up must-have cookware.

Trending Stories

