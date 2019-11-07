Watch Jason Momoa Almost Kill James Corden With a Bow and Arrow

Jason Momoa is a sharp shooter...kind of.

The Aquaman hunk put his archery skills to the test during a hilarious sketch on Wednesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which host James Corden desperately tried his best to hang with Momoa while completing some of the actor's favorite (dangerous) hobbies.

Up first: Momoa brought out some vintage motorcycles for the pair to ride. Or, in Momoa's words, "some hogs."

"It looks like you stole it from Mad Max," the late night host joked before hopping on. "I feel really cool on it."

Still, the comedian was clearly hesitant to take a ride, especially because he lacked the proper motorcycle clothes. So, being the good friend that he is, Momoa brought out a leather biker ensemble for the Cats star to wear, complete with a skull bandana and old-school googles. And, to continue to ease Corden's nerves, Momoa brought out another bike with a side car attached. Phew.

"Yes, now this is perfect," Corden sighed with relief. "This is me. Jason Momoa's side piece, I absolutely love it."