Lady Gaga Shares Her History With Self-Harm

Lady Gagawants you to reach out to those you see suffering.

The Oscar-winning triple threat has long been publicly open about her mental health struggles and the trauma she has suffered over the years, but in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle, the star has newly shared a part of her history previously kept private.

While discussing the rapes she suffered as a teenager and the various trauma she has carried through her career, Gaga told Winfrey, "I have PTSD. I have chronic pain. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I'm on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive."

However, "I kept going," the star continued, "and that kid out there or even that adult out there who's been through so much, I want them to know that they can keep going, and they can survive, and they can win their Oscar. I would also beckon to anyone to try, when they feel ready, to ask for help. And I would beckon to others that if they see someone suffering, to approach them and say, 'Hey, I see you. I see that you're suffering, and I'm here. Tell me your story.'"

In response, Winfrey brought up Avatar's message of "I see you," which prompted Gaga to share her history with cutting.