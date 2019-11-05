So this is what Jorge Nava has been up to behind bars.

As the 90 Day Fiancé star continues to serve his two-and-a-half-year sentence for possession of drugs with the intention to sell, E! News has obtained a new prison photo. Spoiler alert: It appears he's been working on his fitness.

Fans of the TLC reality show have been buzzing about his new appearance that includes a weight loss.

And we can't help but point out that his wife Anfisa Nava recently revealed her own body transformation over the summer.

Ever since the couple appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé, fans have continued to follow the pair through their trials and tribulations. In fact, Anfisa has her own YouTube channel where she stays in touch with supporters.