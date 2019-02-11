Oh, we see you Anfisa Nava!

It's been a hot minute since the reality star appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. But in recent months, the fitness guru has been focused on body building and getting in the best shape of her life.

Over the weekend, Anfisa shared just how far she has come in an Instagram that you have to see to believe.

"Swipe to see my transformation," she wrote to her fans and followers after showing off her two-piece thong bikini. "Which do you prefer—before or after? #fitness #bodytransformation #not10yearschallenge."

So what was the motivation behind the lifestyle change? For starters, her husband Jorge Nava was previously sentenced to 2.5 years in prison leaving her with some more free time.