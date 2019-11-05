Shia LaBeouf's Best Onscreen Kiss Will Surprise You

Shia LaBeoufisn't one to kiss and tell. Or is he?

During a round of "Burning Questions" on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Honey Boy star ate a fiery ghost pepper and then saddled up to answer rapid fire questions about his personal life. Making easy work of Ellen DeGeneres' classic game, LaBeouf was quick to answer questions about his first celebrity crush (Natalie Portman), his biggest fear (spiders) and the most off-base rumor he's heard about himself, which, as he said, was "that I eat humans. People think I'm a cannibal."

However, LaBeouf was quickly stopped in his tracks when the daytime host inquired about his favorite onscreen kiss. Though he originally struggled to drop a name, he ultimately gave his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star the honor. "Dakota Johnson!" the former Disney star admitted. "She's a sweetheart."

But then, a plot twist!

DeGeneres followed up asking, "What's a lie that you recently told?"