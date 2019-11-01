by Cassie Esparza & Jake Thompson | Fri., 1 Nov. 2019 5:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"I love sunglasses, like authentically, I have so many pairs. It's my favorite way to complete an outfit," Dove Cameron shared with us when we sat down to discuss her new fashion-forward capsule collection in collaboration with fan favorite and celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux.
If you've been looking to switch up your usual shades and trade out your old sunnies for some new eyewear that match your mood, look no further! The Dove x Privé Revaux collection which launches today has four styles inspired by some of Dove's favorite trends that will make every #OOTD pop.
With Dove Cameron's four new eyewear styles—Cameron, Celeste, Modern and Veronica—they'll become your go-to accessory to dress up and stand out in any outfit. The best part? They have personalized inspirational messages from Dove on the inside of the frames. In her own words, Dove says " I am so excited for my new collection with Privé Revaux! These four frames reflect my own personal style and truly shows the versatility when it comes to eyewear fashion."
Here are the four cool vintage-inspired styles below.
Hot Mama! 9 Flattering Looks From Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard's Maternity Clothing Line
Dove's upbeat personality and sense of adventure are on full display in this sleek new style named after her born middle name. The cat-eye shape comes to life with a flat metal accent that gives dimension and contour to the top of the frame. Also available in black and rose tortoise shell.
Command attention with these iconic and retro teashade frames rightfully named after the singer. The Cameron meets at the crossroads of bold and modern detailing in this contemporary twist on a classic round style. Also available in rose gold and caviar black.
These blue-light-blocking glasses in a classic cat-eye shape combine metal detailing with a hint of transparent pastel color and sophistication. Also available in crystal clear and dusty rose.
Be easy on the eyes with these clear, blue-light-blocking lenses framed by a transparent leopard print top frame and bottom metal rim. Also available in pastel pink and crystal clear.
Shop the entire Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux collection at priverevaux.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?