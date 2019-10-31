Halloween, what like it's hard?

Kim Kardashian channeled Elle Woods from 2001's Legally Blonde for Halloween this year and totally nailed it. The mom of four debuted her costume on Instagram on Thursday, nearly breaking the internet in the process. "Legally Blonde," she captioned the post.

To transform into the famous lawyer, Kim rocked a blonde wig and a slinky big slip dress. 2000s fanatics will be happy to know that Kim's costume stayed true to the times. She accessorized the look with a silver chain Juicy Couture necklace (yes, the one with the heart lock charm), pink tinted glasses and lots of blush. The KKW Beauty founder even found a replica of the bedazzled tote that Elle carried, as well as the pink feathery pen she used in class. She recruited an adorable pup to play the part of Bruiser, Elle's canine sidekick and fellow Gemini vegetarian.

But this was just for the first part of the costume. Kim also dressed up in the same sparkly triangle bikini that Reese Witherspoon sported to pull off the film's iconic pool scene.