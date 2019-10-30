Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Most Epic Halloween Costumes!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 4:00 AM
Need a pick-me-up heading into this year's Hallow's Eve?
To those who've found their holiday spirit dwindling in the aftermath of Halloweekend (and those still hoping their "Aha" outfit moment is on its way): we've got just the remedy. Glean inspiration and energy to boot from Kim Kardashian, whose varied collection of past Halloween looks spans several genres, from steamy to spooky to savvy on more counts than one.
Whether she's embodying icons like Cher and Madonna or dressing up as herself two years ago, the KKW Beauty founder's annual Oct. 31 ensembles have been turning heads and making headlines for years. Yes, even before 2018's unforgettable group costume, which saw Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner looking particularly fabulous as Victoria's Secret Angels.
Scroll through the costume retrospective below to revisit Kim's best Halloween looks from the last decade and beyond!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Is that Kim or Pamela Anderson?!
Wowzers! Kim sets pulses racing in a Victoria's Secret-inspired lingerie look complete with angel wings.
Splash News
Kim also showcased an Aaliyah costume.
Article continues below
Kim and also dressed up as Madonna while accompanying sister Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up as Michael Jackson.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban attended a party as Cher and Sonny Bono.
Kim Kardashian West
Kim brought out her old Princess Jasmine costume, dressed up her daughter in a similar outfit and dressed up son Saint West as Aladdin.
Article continues below
Throwback! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows how to poke fun at herself, as she recycled a colorful maternity look that was criticized by many viewers at the time; a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her and Kanye West's daughter North West.
Scary skeleton!
Ralph Notaro / Splash News
Meow! Kim rocks a skintight catsuit for a Halloween party in Miami.
Article continues below
TS,PacificCoastNews.com
Kim makes one ravishing mermaid if you ask us!
Wowzer! Kim flaunts a whole lotta cleavage while trying on a leopard onesie.
Bennett Raglin/WireImage.com
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy.
Article continues below
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
Kim looks bewitching!
celebuzz.com
Little Red Riding Hood never looked this hot!
celebuzz.com
Shiver me timbers, she's a pirate!
Article continues below
celebuzz.com
Kim is red hot as the Queen of Hearts.
celebuzz.com
When in doubt, pull out the catsuit!
celebuzz.com
Hot mama! Kim shows lots of skin in this gorgeous Princess Jasmin ensemble.
Article continues below
Startracksphoto.com
Kim is one fab flapper.
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Wonder Woman to the rescue!
Would you recreate any of these? With so many options to choose from, it's hard to pick favorites.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?