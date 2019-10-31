Prodigal Son, the first new show to get a full season order and the No. 1 new show according to E! News readers, is full of, well creeps.

The series follows criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne of The Walking Dead fame) as he worked with the NYPD to solve crimes and stop killers. How's he so good? His dad, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen from Masters of Sex and The Good Fight), is better known the Surgeon, a serial killer who took the lives of at least 23 people. To celebrate, uh, the creepiness of the show and Halloween, E! News has your exclusive first look at the new Prodigal Son red band trailer.

Warning, there are gruesome scenes awaiting your eyeballs when you hit play on the video below.