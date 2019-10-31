Jason Momoa is a hunk… of burning love.

The actor celebrated Halloween on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with an amazing Elvis Presley costume. Dressed in a replica of one of Elvis' famous jumpsuits, Jason rocked a pink getup that came complete with a cape, flared-out pants, flashy belt and tons of sequins. Fully committing to the look, the Aquaman star wore an Elvis-inspired pompadour wig and thick-rimmed aviator sunglasses. Jason added his own twist to the costume with a red lei garland, paying homage to his Hawaiian heritage.

Channeling the late music icon, Jason made sure to make a grand entrance onto the Ellen stage. He danced his way down the studio's staircase and through the rows of seats to Elvis' "See See Rider," which he famously performed in Honolulu back in 1973.

"I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly," Jason told host Ellen DeGeneres while delivering a spot-on impression of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. "I just love him. My momma raised me on him and I'm so obsessed, I bought a bike like him. I got an old '55 pink Cadillac."