As the old saying goes, "blood is thicker than water."

It looks like brothers Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers are starting to live by that old phrase because they're reportedly working on mending their relationship. It's known that the two siblings haven't been the closest—they've even publicly feuded in the past. However, it seems they're ready to put the drama behind them, and it's all thanks to the NFL star's girlfriend Danica Patrick, according to a source.

"Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening," an insider told E! News exclusively. "Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it's really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone."

The source added, "She is doing everything she can to bring the Rogers clan back together and help them return to being a real family once again."