ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., 28 Oct. 2019 7:13 PM
ABC
Things got spooky on the dance floor tonight for Halloween, and a little too spooky for one Queer Eye culture expert.
Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week, because not even two Beyonce dances can save you from Sean Spicer's fans.
Not only did each couple do their usual dances, but the eight remaining couples also split into two spooky groups for team dances, giving everybody an extra score to add to their individual scores. Once again, there was a pretty solid tie for first place with James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina. Kel Mitchell also tied with his individual score, but his team scored three points lower than the other team.
Sean Spicer remains at the back of the back with distinctly worse scores than everybody else, with Kate Flannery several points above him this week, and Hannah Brown just above her.
Spicer remained safe, but the judges were forced to choose between Kate and Karamo to save, and Len probably made the right decision to save Kate (after Carrie Ann and Bruno were split) despite her lower performance this week. She has, in the past, been up amongst the top scorers.
Anyway, you can see all the scores below while we continue to contemplate the point of this show, if it has one.
ABC
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? Great! He tied in Halloween week for top score of the night with a 27 and a team dance score of 27, for a week total of 54 out of 60.
Previous scores: 21, 20, 23, 28 (out of 40), 26, 27
ABC
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? Great! Halloween week put her back at the front of the pack with 27, and a team dance score also of 27, giving her a week total of 54 out of 60.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 24, 32 (out of 40), 27, 25
ABC
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? Great! She's up there at the front of the pack with all nines in Halloween week, plus a team dance score of 27, giving her a week total of 54 out of 60.
Previous scores: 19, 19, 20, 32 (out of 40), 23, 26
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the non-Kenan Thompson half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? Extremely well! Halloween week gave him three nines for his single dance, and a 24 for the team dance, giving him a 52 out of 60 for the week.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 20, 32 (out of 40), 26, 26
ABC
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? Pretty good, though she's fallen a little bit behind. Halloween week landed her a 25, with a team dance score of 27, giving her a week total of 52.
Previous scores: 20, 24, 21, 32 (out of 40), 25, 24
ABC
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: Pretty good, though she's a bit up and down. After tying for top score last week, Halloween week saw her fall down a bit on the leaderboard with a 24, plus a team dance score of 24, giving her a week total of 48 out of 60.
Previous scores: 15, 21, 24, 26 (out of 40), 24, 27
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? Not great at the dancing, but he's still here. Halloween week landed him a very holiday-appropriate 6+6+6, plus a team dance score of 24 for a week total of 42 out of 60. He remains at the very back of the pack.
Previous scores: 12, 16, 15, 21 (out of 40), 19, 21
ABC
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? Not too bad, before he was eliminated. Halloween week gave him a score of 25, plus a team dance score of 24, for a total of 49 out of 60.
Previous scores: 17, 19, 16, 28 (out of 40), 21, 25
ABC
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30, and in week six, she tied for first place with a 27.
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
ABC
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Article continues below
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?