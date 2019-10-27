Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds appear to be spending time apart amid reports they are divorcing, and she is getting by with a little help from her friends.

It was reported on Friday that the retired MLB player had filed papers to end their 5-year marriage and that the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member accused him of cheating on her with their children's nanny, who has said the "allegations are completely false." Jim himself told Us Weekly, which broke the divorce news, "It's dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities." He also made his Instagram private.

Meghan has not. She posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday a photo of herself and two friends dressed as zombies at a Halloween party.

"Thank you to my friends who took me out and wouldn't let me miss one of my favorite parties of the year!" she wrote.