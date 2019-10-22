TLC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 22 Oct. 2019 4:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way followed six couples are they left family and friends and traveled to foreign countries all in the name of love.
Tiffany, along with her 8-year-old son, traveled to South Africa and married recovering gambling addict Ronald. Jenny left her family behind to move to India for Sumit, only to find out Sumit had one big secret: he's married. Corey did his best to get Evelin to agree to marriage with him in Ecuador. Paul moved to Brazil to be with his pregnant wife Karine. Laura returned to Qatar to be with Aladin, a man she married days after meeting in person. Deavan hit the road to South Korea to be with Jihoon, the father of her son. Not everything worked out.
The first season ended on Monday, Oct. 21 with, yep, some heartbreak, tears, talks of divorce and so much more.
So, who's still together?
Status: Engaged
Despite voicing her desire not to get married, Evelin accepted Corey's marriage proposal. Rumors swirled after Corey was spotted with 90 Day veteran Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but he assured fans he and Evelin were still together.
Status: Married, but living apart
Tiffany took her son back to the United States and had her daughter stateside as well. Ronald is still in South Africa and as of the "Tell All" he has yet to file the paperwork for his visa to come to America. Tiffany, however, said she's planning a trip to South Africa with her kids.
Status: Married
Despite Karine's absence from the "Tell All" reunion, and all of her divorce talk during the first season of The Other Way, Paul and Karine still seem very much together.
Status: Split
During the "Tell All," Aladin said he wanted a divorce, and then later said he would consider marriage counseling. Laura seemed to think her marriage was over. On Instagram, she said she lost her marriage because of the show. Aladin was asked on Instagram his status with Laura and said they were "definitely not" together. "But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men," he wrote.
Status: Married, but living apart
Deavan revealed she left Korea because Jihoon didn't get his act together and she couldn't bring her daughter over to live at his parent's house. They're still married, and she does plan to return to Korea, but it's on Jihoon to get their living arrangements together.
Status: Living apart.
At the "Tell All," Sumit revealed he's separated from his wife and is still quite in love with Jenny. Jenny confirmed that she too would like to be back with Sumit, and the plan, once he's divorced, is for her to go back to India. Right now, she's living with her daughter.
90 Day Fiancé returns with new episodes on Sunday, Nov. 3 on TLC.
