Ronnie Ortiz-Magro enjoyed a daddy-daughter date with his little on Ariana Sky this weekend.

The Jersey Shore star took his baby girl to a pumpkin patch. The dynamic duo enjoyed a variety of fall activities. Not only did they take a train ride through an arrangement of pumpkins and bales of hay but they also made a few new animal friends. They met goats, ducks and chickens. In addition, they wondered through a maze.

Of course, the proud papa captured several of these memorable moments and posted a few precious pics to Instagram. He also shared a few snapshots of the dynamic duo watching cartoons and eating breakfast the next day.

"My mornings couldn't get any better!!!" he wrote on the social network.

It looks like Ariana has been having all kinds of pre-Halloween fun. Her mother, Jen Harley, also took her to a pumpkin patch with a few pals earlier this month. In addition, Ariana dressed up as Tinker Bell and went trick-or-treating at school.