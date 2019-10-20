Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Her First Child

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 20 Oct. 2019 7:21 PM
Congrats are in order for Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel!
The Pretty Little Liars alum shared the exciting and special news that she and her longtime partner have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Taking to social media to announce that her little nugget had finally arrived, the 32-year-old actress simply wrote, "Never letting go..."
The Hollywood star has yet to reveal her daughter's name. It's also unclear if Shay underwent a C-section, something she recently discussed and said she didn't want to do.
It seems like it was just yesterday that Mitchell announced she was having a baby. Back in June, the Dollface star surprised her Instagram followers with her pregnancy. "Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now," she quipped, alongside a glam photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.
Of course, once the news was out, the actress was open and honest about pregnancy journey, including how she suffered from "severe depression."
Along with her C-section topic, the first-time mom also opened up about getting an epidural.
"Am I partial to no epidural? Yes," Matte confessed on Shay's YouTube series Almost Ready. "Why? Because I'm a hypochondriac. I'm afraid of drugs. My mom didn't use an epidural. I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use an epidural."
The 32-year-old star asked, "Would you get a root canal without any drugs?"
It's unknown if the actress went ahead and used an epidural, however, one thing is clear: her baby girl is here!
And it looks like one of Matte's wishes came true, his daughter is a Libra just like him. "Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra," the 32-year-old actress previously shared with her social media followers during a live Q&A on YouTube.
"Yeah, I want her to be a Libra," Babel responded, adding, "'Cause then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities."
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!
