Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Her First Child

Congrats are in order for Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel!

The Pretty Little Liars alum shared the exciting and special news that she and her longtime partner have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Taking to social media to announce that her little nugget had finally arrived, the 32-year-old actress simply wrote, "Never letting go..."

The Hollywood star has yet to reveal her daughter's name. It's also unclear if Shay underwent a C-section, something she recently discussed and said she didn't want to do.

It seems like it was just yesterday that Mitchell announced she was having a baby. Back in June, the Dollface star surprised her Instagram followers with her pregnancy. "Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now," she quipped, alongside a glam photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.

Of course, once the news was out, the actress was open and honest about pregnancy journey, including how she suffered from "severe depression."