Felicity Huffmanis spotted for the first time in prison, since her sentencing.

Last week, the Desperate Housewives actress began her two-week prison sentence for mail fraud, stemming from her involvement in the college admissions scandal. AKA what the federal authorities called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their kids into elite universities.

On Saturday, Huffman was photographed for the first time since her sentencing last month, and appeared to be on the grounds of Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, wearing a jail-issued dark green jumpsuit with a white tag bearing her inmate number. Additionally, she wore a white baseball cap, glasses and what appeared to be a watch or monitoring bracelet.

That same day, her husband, William H. Macy, and their youngest daughter, Georgia, 17, came to visit her in the prison.

About 1,230 inmates are imprisoned at the all-female, minimum security facility, located east of San Francisco.