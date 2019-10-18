Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are truly shaking up the makeup industry.

Not only are they revealing the formerly private and shocking process of launching a makeup line, but they're also creating some major competition for a ton of influencers, especially James Charles. As it turns out, Jeffree and Shane's launch date for their highly-anticipated Conspiracy palette—mark your calendars for Nov. 1—coincides with the anniversary of the release of James' Morphe palette.

This little tidbit of information nearly comes in the way of negotiations with the makeup brand as Morphe asks if the launch date can be moved up. Their request immediately rings alarm bells for Jeffree who jumps up to mute the conference call so he can tell Shane what's going on. "I think they're panicking because they have a Jaclyn Hill launch or another big influencer and now they're f--ked."