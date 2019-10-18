Harper Beckham Is a "Built-in Babysitter" For This Superstar’s Son

Harper Beckham may only be 8 years old, but she's already the best babysitter to Eva Longoria's son Santiago.

The Desperate Housewives alum revealed that her bestie Victoria Beckham and her daughter have been extremely supportive since she welcomed her little bundle of joy in June 2018. "Victoria's an amazing mom," Eva told Metro UK. "She's probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things."

After all, the fashion designer—who, in addition to Harper, has sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, with David Beckham—is an pro at this point. "Her kids are older so she's already been through all the stages already," the actress explained. "Harper's in love with Santi so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter!"

In fact, the multi-hyphenate, wed to José Bastón, has a mommy squad full of a-listers. Case in point: Superstar Cheryl, who shares 2-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne. As Eva raved, the British singer "is such a laugh and I really enjoy her company."