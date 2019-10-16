by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 16 Oct. 2019 11:49 AM
Meghan Trainor is feeling her absolute best right now!
Yes, she's happily married to the man of her dreams Daryl Sabara. You better believe she has a new album coming in 2020. And the singer has a whole lot of gigs on the horizon including a coaching spot on The Voice U.K.
But while sitting down for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Meghan got real about her rise in the music industry. Spoiler alert: It wasn't always so glamorous.
"In my ‘All About That Bass' video from day one, they had me in a corset with Spanx on top. These are parts of the secrets we're not allowed to talk about. I've never had makeup on my eyebrows—like that's where I came from. I never had extensions. I never dyed my hair," she shared with Justin Sylvester exclusively. "In one week, I had a corset on every night before the video, I had dance lessons and I had hair extensions and I was like, ‘Who am I?'"
Meghan continued, "I remember being like, ‘Isn't my whole thing about we don't have to change or morph our body?' It was uncomfortable, scary, terrifying and awesome all at the same time because your dreams are coming true so you're like I guess something weird is going to happen. You don't want to complain."
Over time, Meghan's confidence began to grow. And as you likely could have guessed, her husband certainly helped.
"I do have a little confidence booster every five seconds of ‘God you're so beautiful babe.' Like what?! Thank you. Love that. Love him. Having him there is the best," she shared when gushing over Daryl. "When I feel my worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything and if I'm watching TV and I start spacing out, he knows and he looks at me and asks, ‘What are you thinking about?' It's the best therapy all day long."
While in the music industry, Meghan has also been able to meet some of the ladies who served as heroes and inspirations.
One Grammy winner who stood out above the rest was the one and only Beyoncé.
"The nicest was the Queen Bey!" Meghan admitted when recalling the Billboard Women in Music event. "I went up to her of course…She grabbed my hands and said something like her daughter Blue Ivy Carter listens to my songs and I was like, ‘Okay. I'm good. I can die now.'"
As Meghan gears up for a brand-new album, the Grammy winner is comfortable in her own skin and more than pumped about her future.
The 25-year-old hopes to start a family with her hubby. They just have to wait until she reaches her totally doable goal of having an arena tour.
And despite being warned to "hold on for dear life" when first starting in the music industry, Meghan is proud of where she landed and what's to come.
"Now I can say I'm confident. I know what looks so hot on my body. I know what makeup I want," Meghan proclaimed. "I've never looked better and trust your gut."
