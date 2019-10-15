The first schedule change of the 2019 fall TV season is upon us.

NBC is moving Sunnyside, the Thursday-night comedy co-created by and starring Kal Penn, online following the Thursday, Oct. 17 episode. New episodes, including a recently ordered one, will be available to viewers online. In its place, NBC is starting the final season of Will & Grace on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m.

Sunnyside stars Penn as Garrett Modi, a former city councilman who embarks on a redemption tour by helping immigrants pass their citizenship test. The series featured arguably the most diverse cast on television with Penn, Diana-Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte all as series regulars.