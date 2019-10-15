Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 15 Oct. 2019 9:10 AM
A brand new Bombshell trailer is out—and a battle is brewing.
In a newly unveiled teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming drama, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon and more, Fox News begins to unravel internally after then-anchor Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) publicly raises allegations against Roger Ailes (Lithgow).
"Someone has to speak up," Kidman's Carlson urges. "Someone has to get mad."
Meanwhile, Alanna Ubach's Jeanine Pirro declares in the newsroom, "We need everyone on Team Roger."
During the 2-minute trailer, we also see more of Theron's incredible transformation into Kelly at the time of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's infamous "blood coming out of her wherever" remarks. "Did he just accuse me of anger menstruating?" she asks after his audio plays on a TV in her office.
Meanwhile, Robbie's fictional character, Kayla Pospisil, brings a request to Ailes. "I want to convince you that I belong on air, Mr. Ailes," she tells him. "I think I'd be freaking phenomenal on your network."
"I could pluck you out and move you to the front of the line, but I need to know that you're loyal," he responds, Kayla visibly horrified. "I need you to find a way to prove it."
As the trailer comes to a close, Carlson agrees she's ready to go to war. See it all unfold in the trailer below!
While fans await the film, due in theaters on Dec. 20, Theron hopes Kelly, who has not reached out to her, will see it.
"We used a lot of source material in finding the story and also spoke to a lot of women who were part of the story. Some of them were still working at Fox. Some of them really didn't want their names out there, so as a team we've just decided to really kind of protect our sources," the Oscar winner told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. "Megyn is fully aware of the film and I'm really hoping that she'll see it. We want everybody to see it who's involved in the story."
