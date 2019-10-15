20 Intense Secrets About Fight Club

It's time to talk about Fight Club.

Not that people have ever really stopped talking about the polarizing, endlessly quotable film since it came out on Oct. 15, 1999.

With its critique of consumer capitalism and its corresponding anarchic solutions; the unapologetic hypermasculinity, however satirized it may be; and that "holy s--t!" ending, David Fincher's film—adapted from Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 novel of the same name—was ripe for the controversy-picking, and everyone from reviewers to culture critics to academic scholars have had their way with it, calling it everything from a masterpiece to "socially irresponsible" to "an inadmissable assault on personal decency—and on society itself."

That last one made it onto the DVD box.