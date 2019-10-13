Justin Bieber Shows Off the Special Necklace He Made for Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber continues to shower his wife with lovely gifts.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer is certainly enjoying that married life with model, Hailey Bieber. So much so that he recently put his fashion designer skills to use and gifted the 22-year-old star with a super special necklace that he created.

"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of Hailey posing with her custom jewelry piece. However, the necklace wasn't as flashy as one would expect. If anything, Justin's design was a simple (yet striking) piece that perfectly complemented his wife's casual-chic outfit.

The necklace appeared to be made with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. The Calvin Klein model accessorized the piece by wearing it with her "Wifey" pendant by XIV Karats and small gold hoop earrings.

Of course, the model's custom-made gift by her pop star husband is probably just the first of many.