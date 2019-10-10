Alex Rodriguez is following in Jennifer Lopez's fashionable footsteps.

Less than a month after the singer closed Versace's show in Milan, her hubby-to-be hit the catwalk for Dick's Sporting Goods first-ever runway show.

The former Yankees player closed Wednesday's big event—giving attendees the ultimate surprise. Rodriguez modeled a Nike Windrunner puffer jacket, The North Face campfire shirt and Timberland premium boots.

"As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it's clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends," he said via a press release.

However, he wasn't the only famous face to headline the show. World Cup champion Carli Lloyd did, as well. Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett and Euphoria's Javon "Wanna" Walton also hit the stage.

WWD caught up with Rodriguez after the New York show and asked him to describe his style.

"Questionable," he told the outlet with a laugh. "Some [days] better than others. Before you walked in here, I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, ‘Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.' Story of my life—yeah."