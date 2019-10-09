Jessie J Is Missing Her "Cuddle Machine" Channing Tatum

Could they get any cuter?!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are still going strong. The singer and the Magic Mike star haven't been shy about their relationship since they began dating around a year ago. The two have treated fans to the occasional cute Instagram pic and we've caught glimpses of them on adorable date nights, and luckily the fun keeps going.

Jessie J recently took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet picture of her beau and shared just how much she misses him. "Missing this cuddle machine," she captioned a casual pic of the two on her Instagram Story. From the looks of it, the stars are just as comfortable rocking a red carpet together as they are having a calm relaxing day in nature.

Jessie's been busy performing for sold-out crowds, and Channing has even accompanied her on a few different occasions. Most recently, Jessie gave the actor some sweet photo cred on Instagram after he took some epic pics of her performing. Yes, he's good looking and a total Instagram boyfriend—the whole package!