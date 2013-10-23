The first episode of season three, titled "The Empty Hearse," will answer the question of how Sherlock survived his Reichenbach fall in the season two finale. The second episode will be called "The Sign of Three" and the finale bears the title "The Last Vow," which we can only assume is Sherlock and Watson taking a vow to love each other forever. Sorry, we're just so excited!

Season four of Sherlock is all but a lock, but nothing has been confirmed by BBC. Cumberbatch said in an interview with Radio Times back in March that he and Freeman were ready for more after season three.

"We've agreed to two more series but I could get into trouble for saying that," Cumberbatch revealed. "All I know at the moment is I'm doing [season three] and another three."