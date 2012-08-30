We've come to one conclusion: we're in love with Arrow.

While initially Smallville fans were slightly miffed when producers decided not to cast that show's Justin Hartley in this fresh take on the character Green Arrow, we're pretty sure everyone, and we mean everyone, is now sold on their choice. If charm was a person, it'd be Stephen Amell, who we're picking now as the breakout star of the fall TV season.

Why? He's that good in the role. (And those abs…and arms…and face…and that intense stare? Well, he doesn't offend our eyes, that's all we're saying.)