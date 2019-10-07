Sure, she may play an evil, horned fairy onscreen, but offscreen, Angelina Jolie dresses nothing like the part.

Rather, while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil across the world, the Oscar winning actress has been serving up glamorous, head-turning looks that cement her status as a style queen. (Looks like that battle for the throne is over.) Just last week, she slayed at the L.A. premiere in a one-shouldered, sequin gown by Versace. The final detail left a stinging impression: She added edge with a scorpion brooch at the waist. Day later, she looked magical in a flapper-inspired Ralph & Russo fringe number while in Japan. And, on Monday, she was as regal as ever in a tired, lavender top by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Her fashion A-game is never complete without her best accessories: Her kids. As she continues to do press for the highly anticipated sequel—in theaters October 18—the proud mom has brought along Maddox, 18 Pax, 15, Zhara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11, to live the once-in-a-lifetime experience with her.