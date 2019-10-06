by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 6 Oct. 2019 2:49 PM
Amy Schumer is putting her jokes aside when it comes to motherhood.
The 38-year-old comedian and actress opened up about the many emotions she felt when it was time for her to get back to work after welcoming her son.
"5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," she began her refreshingly honest post on Instagram. "Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work."
She continued, "I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more."
However, the I Feel Pretty star admitted that, despite her feelings, she knows how privileged she is compared to other parents.
"I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience," she wrote. "What was your going back to work experience?
One of Amy's famous followers responded to her question with a candid response. Drew Barrymore wrote, "I didn't care about anything. Everything seemed trivial if it wasn't about my kids. But after time, things fall into the new place. Not the old. Old is gone. Forever changed by a love that is indescribable!"
The Flower Beauty founder added, "And it just seems to get better and better every day! I am no longer interested in myself as me. It's being their mom. That's who i am now. Your are such a cool person Amy! Your kid is gonna he so proud of you!"
Back in May, the 38-year-old comedian and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer.
In fact, the Trainwreck actress went back to the hustle and bustle three weeks after giving birth and performed a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.
Throughout her pregnancy, Amy was open and honest about her experience. And it's nice to see she's doing the same with her motherhood journey.
