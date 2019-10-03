Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Officially Split After Whirlwind 2 Months

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 9:48 AM
Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's journey has come to an end.
After two months of dating, a source confirms to E! News that the supermodel and the Bachelorette alum have split, adding that Tyler is officially single. This confirmation comes just under a week after Tyler, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of the reality series, hinted at a possible breakup. While on E!'s Daily Pop, Tyler addressed the relationship speculation involving him and Gigi.
"That's my friend," Tyler said of Gigi. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."
Gigi, 24, spent most of September overseas for fashion month while Tyler, 26, was working on his budding modeling career in the states. Earlier this week, Tyler appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he teased, "I may be single."
The celeb duo first sparked romance rumors in early August, when they were spotted on a date in New York City.
After that first date, Gigi and Tyler continued to spend a lot of time together in NYC. Gigi even introduced her new beau to her famous friends, including Serena Williams and Taylor Swift.
"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," a source shared with E! News in August. "They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hangout again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."
In early September, Tyler was there to support Gigi at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands. Tyler was spotted at the funeral alongside Gigi, her sister Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and girlfriend Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
However, it seems as though their busy schedules kept them apart for the rest of the month, likely leading to a split.
