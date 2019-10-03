Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by kelli boyle | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 5:00 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon knows how to make his guests laugh.
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Natalie Portman joined the host for another hilarious round of "Mad Lib Theater." But before they could act out their skit, they needed to craft the script.
Reading off a series of prompts, Fallon asked Portman for an expression to shout "if your dentist told you you had six cavities" and an "insult a kid would say." Using phrases inspired by her son Aleph, 8, she shouted out buzzwords including "butt" and "fart."
Now, on to the show. Set on an apple orchard, Portman and Fallon donned some gloriously retro wigs and glasses and played a couple clearly on the outs. As the scene kicks off, viewers learn Portman, hilariously playing the character Fuzzy, has been desperate to break up with her boyfriend Donald (hey Fallon!) since "the Revolutionary War."
"I can't believe this," Fallon quipped back, trying his best not to laugh. "Is this because of my slimy knees?"
"We're just really different people," Portman responded. "I was raised by two scuba divers and you were raised by llamas."
Ah, yes. That could cause a rift in the strongest of relationships!
The drama only escalated when—gasp!—he revealed he was cheating on her with Rachel from Friends. Though the two had it out and threw apples, the dust eventually settles and Portman delivered her goodbye.
"I'll always have a special place for you in my butt."
Watch the hilarious skit in the video above and see what other lines this hilarious duo came up with.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?