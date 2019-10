Gimme Those! Mindy Kaling's Colorful Coats on The Mindy Project

Cold weather gotcha down?

Take a cue from Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Project and pop some vibrant color into your winter wardrobe!

A brilliant injection of stunning jewel tones in the middle of winter is sure to lift your spirits—and your style quotient, too!

In recent episodes, Dr. Lahiri wore a bold selection of vibrantly colored coats that proved to be warm, cozy and seriously cute.